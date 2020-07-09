One Piece Chapter 985 releases on July 19, will Momonosuke escape his execution?

One Piece Chapter 985 is likely to be officially released on next Sunday after a hiatus of one week. The hiatus is mandatory due to the coronavirus pandemic that has highly affected the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss.

Some reports claim that the Weekly Shōnen Jump that carries One Piece Chapter 985 will be a double issue. This indicates that one more break will be enforced after its release.

Thanks to Eiichiro Oda for not stopping the release of One Piece during the critical phase of this century when Japan including entire planet is combatting against the deadly coronavirus. We are highly indebted to him for putting up all his efforts to serve One Piece enthusiasts even when the government of Japan enforced strict quarantine protocols that already affected several businesses, including the manga and anime industry.

In One Piece Chapter 985, fans can see the possibility of Kaido's attempt to save Ace at the Marineford. This has been revealed by the YouTube channel WanoKuniAnime in a recent video. It can be recalled that Luffy's big brother Ace was killed during the war at the marine base. Aside from Luffy, who made several desperate attempts to rescue his brother, it is a general knowledge that Whitebeard and his crew and not Kaido came for Ace, as reported by International Business Times.

The hints are yet to be out for One Piece Chapter 985. However, the development of Momonosuke is a highly anticipating turning point in Wano Arc and we have discussed multiple times how he could escape his execution.

Fans are hoping that One Piece Chapter 985 will give the much-awaited answer this time. Momonosuke needs to prove how much he has developed in using and controlling his Devil Fruit.

One Piece Chapter 985 is likely to be out on Sunday, July 19. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime and manga.

