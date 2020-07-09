Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Piece Chapter 985 releases on July 19, will Momonosuke escape his execution?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-07-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 02:17 IST
One Piece Chapter 985 releases on July 19, will Momonosuke escape his execution?
In One Piece Chapter 985, fans can see the possibility of Kaido’s attempt to save Ace at the Marineford. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

One Piece Chapter 985 is likely to be officially released on next Sunday after a hiatus of one week. The hiatus is mandatory due to the coronavirus pandemic that has highly affected the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss.

Some reports claim that the Weekly Shōnen Jump that carries One Piece Chapter 985 will be a double issue. This indicates that one more break will be enforced after its release.

Thanks to Eiichiro Oda for not stopping the release of One Piece during the critical phase of this century when Japan including entire planet is combatting against the deadly coronavirus. We are highly indebted to him for putting up all his efforts to serve One Piece enthusiasts even when the government of Japan enforced strict quarantine protocols that already affected several businesses, including the manga and anime industry.

In One Piece Chapter 985, fans can see the possibility of Kaido's attempt to save Ace at the Marineford. This has been revealed by the YouTube channel WanoKuniAnime in a recent video. It can be recalled that Luffy's big brother Ace was killed during the war at the marine base. Aside from Luffy, who made several desperate attempts to rescue his brother, it is a general knowledge that Whitebeard and his crew and not Kaido came for Ace, as reported by International Business Times.

The hints are yet to be out for One Piece Chapter 985. However, the development of Momonosuke is a highly anticipating turning point in Wano Arc and we have discussed multiple times how he could escape his execution.

Fans are hoping that One Piece Chapter 985 will give the much-awaited answer this time. Momonosuke needs to prove how much he has developed in using and controlling his Devil Fruit.

One Piece Chapter 985 is likely to be out on Sunday, July 19. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime and manga.

Also Read: Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Carlos Ghosn's accused smugglers unlikely to win quick bail

A U.S. judge said she is unlikely to quickly release a Massachusetts father and son being held on charges they helped smuggle former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan.At a Wednesday hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge In...

Health News Roundup: Widening U.S. outbreak stirs fear of resurgence; Biogen moves forward with potential Alzheimer's drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Widening U.S. outbreak stirs fear of resurgence in early hard-hit statesNew Jersey on Wednesday adopted one of the toughest coronavirus face mask orders in the United States and New York ...

Facebook suspends disinformation network tied to staff of Brazil's Bolsonaro

Facebook Inc on Wednesday suspended a network of social media accounts it said were used to spread divisive political messages online by employees of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and two of his sons. The company said that despite effo...

People News Roundup: Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battle and Depp appears in UK court, reject claims

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battleJohnny Depp launched his legal action against Britains The Sun newspaper on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private live...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020