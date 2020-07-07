Left Menu
Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Updated: 07-07-2020 20:20 IST
The Midnight Gospel Season 2 will continue taking the viewers into a deep cosmic journey like it did in the previous season. Image Credit: Facebook / The Midnight Gospel

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is one of the most anticipated among the adult animated web television series. The success of Season 1 was huge that created a demand for another season.

There is currently no data on the release of Midnight Gospel Season 2 as Netflix is yet to make any official declaration on it. Reception of the series has been largely positive, with several critics pointing to the last episode of the season called 'Mouse of Silver' as the most touching and exciting of the season. The series has received praise for its visuals, animation and the way it deals with deep and philosophical subjects.

On review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, The Midnight Gospel Season 1 has an approval rating of 92 percent based on 26 reviews, with an average rating of 7.91/10. On Metacritic, the first season has a score of 82 out of 100, based on reviews from eight critics, indicating 'universal acclaim'.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 will take the viewers more into details of birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc. Stuart Jeffries from The Guardian called The Midnight Gospel a trippy Mr Benn for adults and said that the show was engagingly bonkers in a quest for philosophical truth on a psychedelic journey through space. The last episode of the previous season was the most touching and engaging among all other episodes.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 will continue taking the viewers into a deep cosmic journey like it did in the previous season. The show will also emphasize like before the core of consciousness or awareness meditation or Zen Buddhism – living in the moment matters most than whatever happens next.

"Obviously, there's a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar. But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea—and now, it's living on Netflix forever," the series creator, Duncan Trussell told to Deadline.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. It is likely to take some more time as the world's health condition is not good due to coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated web television series.

