'Harry Potter' actor Devon Murray expecting first child with girlfriend

Actor Devon Murray, best known for playing Seamus Finnigan in "Harry Potter" films, is set to welcome his first child with his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey Quinn. The Irish actor made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Baby Murray - 14th of January 2021," Murray captioned a picture of a mini-onesie and an ultrasound scan as he shared their little one's arrival date. The couple were congratulated by some of Finnigan's "Harry Potter" co-stars, including Evanna Lynch and Scarlett Hefner.

"Awwww congratulations Dev! So happy for you! You're going to be such a fun dad," Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the fantasy series, wrote. "Congratulations Dev! So exciting!" Scarlett Hefner, who is expecting her first child with Playboy heir Cooper Hefner, said.

She played Pansy Parkison in the films based on JK Rowling's popular book series. Last month, another "Harry Potter" actor Jessie Cave shared that she was expecting her third child with boyfriend, musician Alfie Brown.

Earlier, Rupert Grint, who played one of the three leads Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter" films, welcomed his first child with longtime girlfriend, actor Georgia Groome..