Father gave 70 years to Bollywood, that love is being reflected today: Jaaved Jaaferi on Jagdeep

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi on Thursday expressed gratitude for the "love and respect" of people for their father Jagdeep, who passed away at the age of 81.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:38 IST
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi on Thursday expressed gratitude for the "love and respect" of people for their father Jagdeep, who passed away at the age of 81. The veteran actor, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, died on Wednesday. He was laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai's Byculla neighbourhood at around 2.30 pm on Thursday, a family source told PTI.

After the last rites, Jaaved, along with brother Naved and son Meezaan, briefly addressed the media. "There are a lot of people who have sent us messages but we couldn't reply to everyone. Whosoever is watching this, we thank you for your blessings and love. "Our father gave 70 years to the industry and got a lot of love and respect. That love is being reflected today, as we can see," Jaaved told reporters. The actor said the family isn't going on the internet as they are are "not in that frame of mind" but asked his fans and well-wishers to remember Jagdeep in their prayers. "On behalf of our father, who gave his 70 years, please, if you could say a small prayer for him. That will be a lot for us," he added. From a child artiste to lead actor and then comic icon, Jagdeep appeared in around 400 film, including his memorable turn as Soorma Bhopali in "Sholay".

Jagdeep's other major roles were in "Khilona" , "Brahmachari" , "Purana Mandir" , "Andaz Apna Apna" , "Phool Aur Kaante" , among others.

