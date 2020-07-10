HBO Max renews ‘Legendary’ for season two

Left Menu
Reality competition series “Legendary” has been renewed by streaming platform HBO Max for a second season. The renewal was announced on the same day that HBO Max dropped the final two episodes of show’s first season, reported Variety.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-07-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 10:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Reality competition series "Legendary" has been renewed by streaming platform HBO Max for a second season. The renewal was announced on the same day that HBO Max dropped the final two episodes of show's first season, reported Variety. The new season of the series, highlighting modern day ball culture, will see Ballroom legend Leiomy Maldonado, fashion stylist Law Roach, actor Jameela Jamil and rapper Megan Thee Stallion return as judges. Dashaun Wesley will reprise his role as ballroom MC.

"Legendary" celebrates ballroom culture which started in New York as a subculture that served as a safe space for the LGBTQ community -- primarily for Black and Latinx people. "Legendary was an HBO Max, day one premiere. We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series. Bringing this incredible world back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV.

The series is executive produced by David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams of Scout Productions..

