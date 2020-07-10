Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:31 IST
Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon
Fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin and the global aficionados of Korean drama series are ardently waiting to know when Crash Landing on You Season 2 will further hit the small screens. Image Credit: Facebook / Crash Landing on You

Are you passionately waiting for Crash Landing on You Season 2? Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring series not only created waves in South Korea and Japan, but fans across the world have also fallen in love with the series. Read further to know in details on the development.

Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020's top 10 most-watched list of Netflix dramas. The South Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin is stealing Netflix viewers' hearts in Japan. Crash Landing on You has helped revive the hallyu wave in Japan that declined for years.

The figures show that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin-starring series is at par with the popularity of Winter Sonata, which made a massive hit across Asia years back. Many Japanese celebs are in a spree to watching the show and repeating the process. Crash Landing on You has been named by Variety Magazine as one of 'The Best International Shows on Netflix'. Time Magazine ranked the series as one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix.

Fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin and the global aficionados of Korean drama series are ardently waiting to know when Crash Landing on You Season 2 will further hit the small screens. According to the latest reports, the series creators have found good locations to accomplish their tasks.

In other words, the creators are all set to commence work on Crash Landing on You Season 2. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic in South Korea has restricted the shooting schedule. South Korea like other countries is badly suffering from infectious Covid-19. Thus, if they commence filming, they need to abide by the new rules set by the government. The US and New Zealand are a step ahead of South Korea and other countries in this matter. They have already issued new guidelines for the shooting and filming purposes.

Crash Landing on You Season 1 was premiered on December 14, 2019 and continued till February 16, 2020. The plot for Season 2 is absolutely kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

Also Read: Will Song Joong-Ki return on small screen with Vincenzo? Know more on Space Sweepers, Bogota

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Michel tries to bring 'frugals' on board with COVID recovery scheme

European Council President Charles Michel is due to propose a smaller 2021-27 EU budget than previously envisaged, officials said on Friday, in a bid to make the blocs mass economic stimulus more palatable to thrifty northern member states....

FOREX-Japanese yen gains as virus caution weighs

The dollar paused on Friday as concerns about a surge in coronavirus infections in the United States and elsewhere supported the safe haven Japanese yen, while risk-sensitive currencies lost ground. More than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases were ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Another record U.S. virus count curbs risk appetite

World stocks and oil prices were faltering on Friday as record-setting new coronavirus cases in several U.S. states led to worries that more lockdowns may be necessary, making a quick economic recovery unlikely. The upcoming second-quarter ...

Five more people succumb to COVID-19 in Assam; death toll climbs to 32: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Five more people succumb to COVID-19 in Assam death toll climbs to 32 State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020