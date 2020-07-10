Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Are you passionately waiting for Crash Landing on You Season 2? Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring series not only created waves in South Korea and Japan, but fans across the world have also fallen in love with the series. Read further to know in details on the development.

Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020's top 10 most-watched list of Netflix dramas. The South Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin is stealing Netflix viewers' hearts in Japan. Crash Landing on You has helped revive the hallyu wave in Japan that declined for years.

The figures show that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin-starring series is at par with the popularity of Winter Sonata, which made a massive hit across Asia years back. Many Japanese celebs are in a spree to watching the show and repeating the process. Crash Landing on You has been named by Variety Magazine as one of 'The Best International Shows on Netflix'. Time Magazine ranked the series as one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix.

Fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin and the global aficionados of Korean drama series are ardently waiting to know when Crash Landing on You Season 2 will further hit the small screens. According to the latest reports, the series creators have found good locations to accomplish their tasks.

In other words, the creators are all set to commence work on Crash Landing on You Season 2. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic in South Korea has restricted the shooting schedule. South Korea like other countries is badly suffering from infectious Covid-19. Thus, if they commence filming, they need to abide by the new rules set by the government. The US and New Zealand are a step ahead of South Korea and other countries in this matter. They have already issued new guidelines for the shooting and filming purposes.

Crash Landing on You Season 1 was premiered on December 14, 2019 and continued till February 16, 2020. The plot for Season 2 is absolutely kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

