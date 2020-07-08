Will Song Joong-Ki return on small screen with Vincenzo? Know more on Space Sweepers, Bogota

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are always on the headlines, mainly due to their divorce almost a year back. They together continue to dominate the South Korean entertainment industry despite their legal split. Or you can say, they continue to stay in the limelight after their divorce.

The divorce of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo is surely an old issue now and we find nothing interesting to discuss on it. The global fans of Song Joong-Ki are passionately waiting for his new imminent movie Space Sweepers (alongside Kim Tae-Ri) that is set to be released in autumn this year.

Here we have a disappointing news for Song Joong-Ki lovers who are passionately waiting for his upcoming movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-Ri. The reason for its delay is Covid-19 pandemic. Although the release date of Space Sweepers was not announced, still the movie creators postponed the release due to the global pandemic situation.

Fans who have been waiting for to see Song Hye-Kyo ex-husband, Song Joong-Ki on the big and small screens will be happy to know that the Descendants of the Sun actor has been offered the lead role in Vincenzo.

According to Soompi, Song Joong-Ki will be starring in the imminent tvN drama, Vincenzo opposite Jeon Yeo-Bin. The actor will play the role of Vincenzo Cassano. The character is an Italian lawyer who also happens to be a mafia consigliere. After a major conflict, Vincenzo flees to Korea as Park Joo-Hyung and encounters Hong Cha-Young, a female lawyer played by Jeon Yeo-Bin, Pinkvilla noted.

Song Joong-Ki was busy filming Bogota in Columbia and part two of Arthdal Chronicles. However, the fear of coronavirus cases in Columbia first halted his filming Bogota and then the pandemic situation in South Korea halted all other productions.

According to a recent tweet, Song Joong-Ki had a meeting with the director and there is a full possibility that Song Hye-Kyo's Descendants of the Sun co-star will accept new drama Vincenzo. However, we need to wait for further announcement.

