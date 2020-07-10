Bengali film heroine Koel Mallick, hubby, parents test COVID positive

Kolkata, July 10 PTI Bengali film heroine Koel Mallick was on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, along with her parents and husband Nishpal Singh Rane who is a film producer. Koel said in a tweet, "Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive...self quarantined!" Industry sources said Koel's husband Rane was running a fever for the past two days and advised swab test by a doctor. As he came to visit his wife and in-laws at their residence, swab samples of Koel and his parents were also sent for test.

The reports came on Friday confirming that Koel, her father Ranjit Mallick, who is also a veteran actor, mother Deepa Mallick and Rane were infected with novel coronavirus. They are all in home quarantine.

Koel has given birth to a boy on May 5, and the baby is doing fine in the custody of her in-laws, industry sources said. She acted in a string of blockbusters such as in Rangbaz, Hemlock Society, and Paglu.

The Bengali film fraternity including actors Jeet, Parambrata Chatterjee, Abir Chatterjee, and Srabonti and director Raj Chakraborty tweeted wishing a speedy recovery for Koel and her family members. Actress-turned BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was also afflicted with the disease. However, she was discharged from a Kolkata hospital on Wednesday.