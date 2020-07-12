Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes.

Respected@SrBachchan ji !! You have overcome every difficulty in your life with your mental strength. The entire nation and I are confident that you will return home safely and healthy victorious from the Battle with Corona. Our prayers are with you all," Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted (translated from Hindi). This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."

Shabana Azmi tweeted: "Wishing you early recovery.You have the love and respect of millions .. all will be well inshallah. Keep the faith Actress Bhumi Pednekar said that "power and strength is synonymous with you"

"The entire nation is praying for your quick recovery sir...power and strength is synonymous with you @SrBachchan," she tweeted. Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek, later tweeted he had also tested positive.

Abhishek, 44, followed it up with a tweet that said "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them." Both the father and son are currently in the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Actor Ritiesh Deshmukh wished a speedy recovery to both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek. He wished them in two separate tweets. "Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers," Actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted in a reply to Big B's tweet.

Actress Swara Bhasker also wished speedy recovery to both father and son. Actress Preity Zinta replying to tweets of Amitabh and Abhishek wished speedy recovery.

Actress Ameesha Patel took to Instagram and wished "the speediest recovery" to 'Big B' 'Kabir Singh' actor Shahid Kapoor took to twitter and wished speedy recovery to both.

Several political leaders including Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have also wished speedy recovery to the father-son duo. Shortly afterwards, Abhishek Bachchan also confirmed the news and revealed that he and his father both had "mild symptoms." (ANI)