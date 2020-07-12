Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-07-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 02:48 IST
Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan. Image Credit: ANI

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes.

Respected@SrBachchan ji !! You have overcome every difficulty in your life with your mental strength. The entire nation and I are confident that you will return home safely and healthy victorious from the Battle with Corona. Our prayers are with you all," Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted (translated from Hindi). This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."

Shabana Azmi tweeted: "Wishing you early recovery.You have the love and respect of millions .. all will be well inshallah. Keep the faith Actress Bhumi Pednekar said that "power and strength is synonymous with you"

"The entire nation is praying for your quick recovery sir...power and strength is synonymous with you @SrBachchan," she tweeted. Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek, later tweeted he had also tested positive.

Abhishek, 44, followed it up with a tweet that said "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them." Both the father and son are currently in the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Actor Ritiesh Deshmukh wished a speedy recovery to both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek. He wished them in two separate tweets. "Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers," Actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted in a reply to Big B's tweet.

Actress Swara Bhasker also wished speedy recovery to both father and son. Actress Preity Zinta replying to tweets of Amitabh and Abhishek wished speedy recovery.

Actress Ameesha Patel took to Instagram and wished "the speediest recovery" to 'Big B' 'Kabir Singh' actor Shahid Kapoor took to twitter and wished speedy recovery to both.

Several political leaders including Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have also wished speedy recovery to the father-son duo. Shortly afterwards, Abhishek Bachchan also confirmed the news and revealed that he and his father both had "mild symptoms." (ANI)

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Reliance closes deal with 4 investors, gets Rs 30,062 cr

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians' DeShields returns from COVID-19 absence

Delino DeShields Jr. worked out with the Cleveland Indians on Saturday after being away from the team due to testing positive for the coronavirus. The Indians revealed on July 3 -- with DeShields permission -- that the 27-outfielder was in ...

Firefighter dies in forest blaze in central Portugal

A firefighter died and three others were injured on Saturday in a forest fire in central Portugal, government officials said, the first reported fatality from a wildfire in the country this year. The firefighter who was killed in Serra da L...

Soccer-Cadiz promotion party punctured after mass gathering outside stadium

Cadiz missed out on a chance to secure promotion to La Liga on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at home to Fuenlabrada, after fans defied social distancing guidelines by gathering en masse outside the stadium before kickoff. Cadiz only needed a dr...

Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens

Mickey waved from a distance and visitors wore colourful face masks with mouse ears on Saturday as Floridas Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. Walt Disney...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020