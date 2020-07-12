Left Menu
Development News Edition

Get well soon: Dharmendra wishes speedy recovery for 'courageous younger brother' Bachchan

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Sunday wished speedy recovery for his frequent co-star, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with son, actor Abhishek Bachchan was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Dharmendra's wife, actor-MP Hema Malini also took to Twitter to wish good health to Amitabh. "Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 12:26 IST
Get well soon: Dharmendra wishes speedy recovery for 'courageous younger brother' Bachchan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Sunday wished speedy recovery for his frequent co-star, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with son, actor Abhishek Bachchan was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Dharmendra and Amitabh have worked together on several hits of the 1970s-80s including "Sholay" , "Chupke Chupke" and "Ram Balram".

The 84-year-old star said he is sure his "courageous younger brother" will bounce back in no time. "Amit, get well soon. I am sure of my courageous younger brother... he will soon be fit and fine in a day or two..." Dharmendra wrote on Twitter.

The father-son duo shared their health update on Twitter on Saturday night. "I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, tweeted. Abhishek, 44, followed his father's tweet, saying, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic." According to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the Bachchan family, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have undergone swab test for COVID-19.

"Their reports are awaited," Tope added. Dharmendra also extended support to Jaya, his "Guddi" co-star.

"Jaya, don't worry... everything will be fine my brave baby... Look after yourself and everyone at home... Love you all... take care," he added. Dharmendra's wife, actor-MP Hema Malini also took to Twitter to wish good health to Amitabh.

"Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I'm sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely (sic)" Malini, who has worked with the actor in films like "Sholay" , "Trishul", "Baabul" , " "Baghban" among others, said. There were also rumours that Malini was rushed to a hospital due to poor health. Debunking the reports, her daughter, actor-author Esha Deol on Sunday said Malini was "fit and fine".

"The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours!" she tweeted. As per BMC, the coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday. There are 22,779 active patients in Mumbai..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haasan wishes Amitabh speedy recovery, tells him to become a wellness icon

Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiamchief Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchanand his son Abishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from COVID-19and wanted the acclaimed actor to become an icon for survivaland wellness as wellI wis...

Over 200,000 vote in Hong Kong's pro-democracy primaries

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers turned up over the weekend to vote in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the citys pro-democracy camp as it gears up to field candidates for an upcoming legislative poll. The exercise is bei...

Christina Perri expecting second child after miscarriage

Singer Christina Perri has announced that she and husband, reporter Paul Costabile are set to become parents for the second time. A Thousand Years hitmaker and Costabile, both 33, are already parents to daughter Carmella, two.Perri took to ...

'COVID-19 symptoms outside lungs decoded'

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have provided the first extensive review of COVID-19s effects outside the lungs, and have recommended that physicians treat it as a multisystem disease with manifestations including blood clots,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020