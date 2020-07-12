Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'unending gratitude' to fans after COVID-19 diagnosis

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, who have all tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 22:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, who have all tested positive for COVID-19. Amitabh and Abhishek revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on Saturday, saying they were in the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital. On Sunday, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for the coronavirus. Amitabh's wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, 71, has tested negative.

Taking to his blog, the 77-year-old screen icon said he was touched by the wishes coming the family's way for their speedy recovery. "My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," Amitabh wrote. The Bollywood veteran also said that though it won't be possible for him "to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers" towards the kin, he expressed his gratitude towards well wishers.

"I put my hands together and say thank you for your eternal love and affection," Amitabh wrote on Twitter. Hours before his father's tweet, Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya's diagnosis and said that they will be "self quarantining at home".

The 44-year-old actor also said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise". "Thank you all for your wishes and prayers," he added.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope told PTI that it was "completely" the family's decision to quarantine Aishwarya and Aaradhya at home or get them admitted to the hospital. "Swab test of the staff has been taken, the reports are awaited," Tope added.

The news of coronavirus infecting the Bachchan clan triggered an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes for the 77-year-old screen icon who has dominated Bollywood for over five decades. In Ujjain, a group of his fans offered prayers at the local temple, and wished him and family speedy recovery.

A fan recalled on Twitter that the megastar overcame a life-threatening injury on the sets of film "Coolie" in 1982 and will do the same now. Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at Nanavati Hospital, on Sunday said the Bachchan father-son duo were "feeling better" and their condition was stable.

"Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are comfortable and feeling better. General blood chemistries are acceptable with stable vitals. Both slept well and had their breakfasts. They are stable," Ansari told PTI. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official said.

Civic employees sanitised the bungalows on Sunday, the official said. Around 30 workers in these places were also screened for the coronavirus on Sunday, he added. A BMC team went to the bungalows for sanitising them and also for contact tracing, an official said.

Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the hospital, the police said. With 1,263 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai's case count has mounted to 92,720, the BMC said.

