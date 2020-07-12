Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Divvya Chouksey dead

Actor-singer Divvya Chouksey passed away on Sunday after a year-and-a half long battle with cancer. According to director Monjoy Mukerji, who worked with the actor in her debut "Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara" in 2016, Divvya breathed her last in her hometown Bhopal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 23:55 IST
Actor Divvya Chouksey dead

Actor-singer Divvya Chouksey passed away on Sunday after a year-and-a half long battle with cancer. She was 28. According to director Monjoy Mukerji, who worked with the actor in her debut "Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara" in 2016, Divvya breathed her last in her hometown Bhopal. "She was suffering from cancer for about one-and-a-half years now. She got cured, but it relapsed after few months. This time she could not come out of it. She passed today morning in her hometown Bhopal," Monjoy told PTI. The director said Divvya's death had deeply saddened him as he had several fond memories of working with the actor in his first feature film. "She was such a chirpy enthusiastic, fiery girl. She was so passionate. Within a short period of time, she bagged the film and was doing well. Her death has shocked me," he added. A night before she passed away, Divvya wrote on her Instagram Story that she was on her "deathbed". "Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less... Since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages, it's time I tell you guys, I'm on my deathbed. "Sh** happens, I'm strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please, only god knows how much you mean to me," she wrote.

Sahil Anand, her co-star from "Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara" , said he spoke to Divvya last week and sensed her health was deteriorating. "I had a word with her last week on video call and she was in a very bad state. I figured she won't survive for long. Yesterday she posted that story and today she passed away," Sahil told PTI," Sahil told PTI. After her debut in films, Divvya also turned singer with the single "Patiyaale Di Queen" in 2018.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yankees OF Judge sidelined with stiff neck

The New York Yankees held outfielder Aaron Judge out of their intrasquad game for the second straight day on Sunday as he deals with neck stiffness. He was scratched on Saturday night, and on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone said he wont rush th...

Jordan presses sweeping tax evasion crackdown to aid ailing economy

Jordans Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz promised on Sunday to deepen a crackdown on tax evasion that officials say has deprived the countrys cash-strapped economy of billions of dollars revenue in recent years.The government has gone after se...

COVID-19: 735 new cases reported in Assam, tally rises to 16,806

Four more COVID-19 patients have died and 735 new cases pushed the tally in Assam to 16,806 on Sunday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A total of 41 COVID-19 patients have died in the state so far. The fresh deaths will be offic...

Motor racing-Racing Point parts impounded after Renault protest

Formula Ones governing body impounded brake ducts from the Racing Point cars on Sunday after Styrian Grand Prix stewards ruled a Renault protest met the requirements for further investigation.Renault had questioned the legality of parts on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020