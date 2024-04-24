Left Menu

PM Modi's Grand Roadshow Draws Massive Crowds in Bhopal

PM Modi led a grand roadshow in Bhopal, waving at thronging crowds. He held a lit BJP lotus symbol and bowed to supporters holding "400+ Victory" placards. The roadshow, accompanied by CM Yadav and Bhopal's BJP candidate, commenced at Malviya Nagar and ended at Major Nanke petrol pump. Elaborate security measures were in place as the city votes in the 3rd phase of elections on May 7.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-04-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 21:24 IST
PM Modi's Grand Roadshow Draws Massive Crowds in Bhopal
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening led a km-long roadshow in Bhopal, waving at an enthusiastic large crowd along the route.

Standing on a saffron-coloured vehicle modelled as a chariot decorated with flowers, Modi held the BJP's Lotus symbol which was illuminated and waved it at the people, many of them displayed ''Abki Baar 400 paar'' placards, and bowed.

The roadshow started from Malviya Nagar tri-section and culminated at Major Nanke petrol pump.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and BJP's Bhopal candidate Alok Sharma accompanied the prime minister.

Separate stages were erected along the route of the roadshow by various social groups to welcome Modi.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the roadshow.

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency will vote in the third phase of elections on May 7 along with Vidisha, Rajgarh, Betul, Sagar, Guna, Morena, Gwalior, and Bhind (SC) constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024