PM Modi's Grand Roadshow Draws Massive Crowds in Bhopal
PM Modi led a grand roadshow in Bhopal, waving at thronging crowds. He held a lit BJP lotus symbol and bowed to supporters holding "400+ Victory" placards. The roadshow, accompanied by CM Yadav and Bhopal's BJP candidate, commenced at Malviya Nagar and ended at Major Nanke petrol pump. Elaborate security measures were in place as the city votes in the 3rd phase of elections on May 7.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening led a km-long roadshow in Bhopal, waving at an enthusiastic large crowd along the route.
Standing on a saffron-coloured vehicle modelled as a chariot decorated with flowers, Modi held the BJP's Lotus symbol which was illuminated and waved it at the people, many of them displayed ''Abki Baar 400 paar'' placards, and bowed.
The roadshow started from Malviya Nagar tri-section and culminated at Major Nanke petrol pump.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and BJP's Bhopal candidate Alok Sharma accompanied the prime minister.
Separate stages were erected along the route of the roadshow by various social groups to welcome Modi.
Elaborate security arrangements were made for the roadshow.
Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency will vote in the third phase of elections on May 7 along with Vidisha, Rajgarh, Betul, Sagar, Guna, Morena, Gwalior, and Bhind (SC) constituencies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi set to lead massive roadshow in Chennai
PM Modi to hold election campaigns in UP, MP and Tamil Nadu today
PM Modi extends festive greetings for Navratri and other festivals across the country
Congress 'insulted' Lord Ram'' by rejecting 'pran pratistha' invite: PM Modi at rally in UP's Pilibhit.
India showing world nothing is impossible: PM Modi