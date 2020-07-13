Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'Lootcase' to stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 31

Comedy drama "Lootcase", starring Kunal Kemmu, will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 31, the streaming platform announced on Monday. The Fox Star production, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres in April, chose a digital route in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown which has forced theatres to remain shut since March. "Watch #Lootcase streaming from 31st July," the post on the official page of Disney+Hotstar VIP read.

"Lootcase" follows a middle-aged family man (Kemmu) who comes across a suitcase full of money. Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz also round the cast. Kemmu said he was happy that the audience can watch the film at their homes, safely. "I'm so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I've been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home. So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July. See you," the actor wrote on Twitter. "Pop some corn, lie back and treat yourself to a hearty laugh on July 31," tweeted Dugal.

The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Soda Films..