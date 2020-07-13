Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

Indiana Jones 5 is a highly anticipated action-adventure movies fans have been waiting for over a decade. The fourth movie (titled Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) was premiered at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2008, and was released worldwide on May 22, 2008.

The massive success of the previous movie has opened the door for Indiana Jones 5 on the big screens. The fourth movie grossed USD 25 million on its opening day. In its opening weekend, the film grossed an estimated USD 101 million in 4,260 theaters in the United States and Canada, ranking number one at the box office, and making it the third-widest opening of all time.

Indiana Jones 5 was earlier slated to hit the big screens on July 9 next year. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has devastated the entire global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Thus, we need to wait further to get the new release date.

The bad news is that the screenplayer David Koepp has announced his exit from the imminent movie Indiana Jones 5. The good news is that Harrison Ford will be returning in the movie. He is widely known for his portrayal of Indiana Jones in the titular film franchise and as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan in the spy thrillers Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. The franchise lovers are excited after knowing the news of his returning to the franchise.

John Rhys Davies as Sallah, Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood, Jim Broadbent as Charles Stanforth is expected to be seen in Indiana Jones 5. However, the plot for the movie is yet to be hinted but we can say that new plot and events will be more mesmerizing with turns and twists.

The new release date of Indiana Jones 5 is July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in works, Margot Robbie, Craig Mazin & many involved