Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:30 IST
Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates
The bad news is that the screenplayer David Koepp has announced his exit from the imminent movie Indiana Jones 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones 5 is a highly anticipated action-adventure movies fans have been waiting for over a decade. The fourth movie (titled Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) was premiered at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2008, and was released worldwide on May 22, 2008.

The massive success of the previous movie has opened the door for Indiana Jones 5 on the big screens. The fourth movie grossed USD 25 million on its opening day. In its opening weekend, the film grossed an estimated USD 101 million in 4,260 theaters in the United States and Canada, ranking number one at the box office, and making it the third-widest opening of all time.

Indiana Jones 5 was earlier slated to hit the big screens on July 9 next year. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has devastated the entire global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Thus, we need to wait further to get the new release date.

The bad news is that the screenplayer David Koepp has announced his exit from the imminent movie Indiana Jones 5. The good news is that Harrison Ford will be returning in the movie. He is widely known for his portrayal of Indiana Jones in the titular film franchise and as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan in the spy thrillers Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. The franchise lovers are excited after knowing the news of his returning to the franchise.

John Rhys Davies as Sallah, Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood, Jim Broadbent as Charles Stanforth is expected to be seen in Indiana Jones 5. However, the plot for the movie is yet to be hinted but we can say that new plot and events will be more mesmerizing with turns and twists.

The new release date of Indiana Jones 5 is July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in works, Margot Robbie, Craig Mazin & many involved

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss club Zurich to field under-21 team

Swiss soccer club Zurich says it will field an under-21 team to try to save the season from being cancelled because the first-team is isolating at home. Zurichs game on Saturday was postponed because multiple players and staff tested positi...

Sudanese forces break up protest camp in Darfur, killing 1

Sudanese security forces violently broke up a protest camp in the war-scarred Darfur region, killing at least protester and wounding a dozen others, including four children, activists said Monday. Authorities said the violence in the town o...

Serie A hopes to allow fans in stadiums before end of season

The Italian soccer league is hoping to allow fans into stadiums before the end of the season. All matches are being played without spectators following the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.But a proposal to open stadiums will be sent to ...

WHO warns that pandemic is worsening globally

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening globally and things wont return to the old normal for some time. At a press briefing Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there will be no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020