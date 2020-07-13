Two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in works, Margot Robbie, Craig Mazin & many involved

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is always a highly anticipated movie, thanks to the success of the previous and mainly the fifth movie. The franchise lovers are ardently waiting to know how far the production has reached for it.

The avid movie lovers are curious to know the names of the actors who will be returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. It is likely to see the returning of Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 does not have an official release date. The coronavirus pandemic across the world has badly affected the production of the sixth movie. Thus, we need to wait for more time to get the official release date.

According to some sources, there are currently two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works. Those two versions are both reboots. The first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, was a game-changer for Disney when it opened in 2003, Screenrant reminded. The studio was not having any blockbuster live-action franchises, and was far from purchasing Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar.

Disney is working on two different Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and not a single movie will have direct continuation from the previous five movies. Screenrant noted that Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot will write the first of these reboots and the presence of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow is not assured. The plan seems to have focus on brand-new characters in this film.

On the other hand, the second movie is going to have a fresh beginning of the Pirates of the Caribbean series that will feature new plot and new characters. Christina Hodson is working on the script and Margot Robbie is working as a star.

On the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Jerry Bruckheimer said, "We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit."

