Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Dwayne Johnson donates 700,000 water bottles to frontline workers

I'm talking about our frontline workers, our healthcare workers, who are working so tirelessly day in and day out for months and months now, and you continue to do so," he said in the video. Johnson said the initiative was a "small way of saying thank you" to the healthcare workers.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:03 IST
COVID-19: Dwayne Johnson donates 700,000 water bottles to frontline workers

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has announced that he and his water bottle company, Voss, donated 700,000 bottles to the medical community working tirelessly on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The 48-year-old professional wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news. "This message is for some very, very special people out there. I'm talking about our frontline workers, our healthcare workers, who are working so tirelessly day in and day out for months and months now, and you continue to do so," he said in the video.

Johnson said the initiative was a "small way of saying thank you" to the healthcare workers. "We sent you guys a few bottles of Voss and that is our small way of saying thank you and that is our small way of letting you know how grateful we are for all of your work as you guys continue to take care of our loved ones, our family and our friends. I thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart," he added.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Absence of IT facilities at CSE centres needs to be addressed on war footing : HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said absence of IT facilities at several Common Service CSE centers needs to be addressed on war footing as the first phase of mock tests for online Open Books Examinations OBE in Delhi University is proposed to...

Babri mosque demolition trial: Shiv Sena leader’s statement to be recorded thru video link

A special CBI court will record the statement of Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan in the Babri mosque demolition case through video conference on Wednesday. Since the video link facility to record statements under section 313 of the CrPC is ...

Global vaccine plan may allow rich countries to buy more

Politicians and public health leaders have publicly committed to equitably sharing any coronavirus vaccine that works, but the top global initiative to make that happen may allow rich countries to reinforce their own stockpiles while making...

Economists pitch for second round of stimulus

The Centre should announce a second round of stimulus at the earliest, economists said on Tuesday with one of them emphasising that the government ought to err on the side of being liberal. A greater focus should be given on small businesse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020