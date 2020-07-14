Nagraj Manjule's award-winning Marathi short film to premiere on ZEE5

Left Menu
"Sairat" director Nagraj Manjule's award-winning short film "Pavasacha Nibhandh" (An Essay of the Rain) will premiere on streaming platform ZEE5.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:37 IST
Manjule is also presenting two other short films -- Gargee Kulkarni's "Bibtya - The Leopard" and Mithunchandra Chaudhari's "Paywat". Image Credit: Twitter (@ZEE5India)

Manjule is also presenting two other short films -- Gargee Kulkarni's "Bibtya - The Leopard" and Mithunchandra Chaudhari's "Paywat".

Manjule said all the three short films have a unique story to tell. "On the set of 'Fandry', we had to stop our shoot due to rainfall. This interruption led me to my childhood memory about rains which sowed a seed of 'Pavasacha Nimbadh'. It's great that a video streaming platform with a global reach is giving a share of voice to short films by recognising them and the art," the director said in a statement here.

"Pavasacha Nibhandh" has won accolades as the best short film at Los Angeles Indian Film Festival and The Silver Lotus award at the National film awards for best audiography in the non-feature film category. The director has romanticised rains in a pleasant and delightful way which will make the viewers fall in love with the film, the release said. "Bibtya: The Leopard" revolves around a leopard and a missing girl in a village while "Paywat" chronicles the heart-warming story of Maydi, the daughter of labourers.

The films will start streaming on July 15.

