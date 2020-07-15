Kelly Marie Tran to star in horror anthology series 'Monsterland'

"Star Wars" star Kelly Marie Tran has boarded Hulu's upcoming anthology series "Monsterland". Tran joins previously announced cast members Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling, and Mike Colter reported Variety.

The horror series is based on the short stories from Nathan Ballingrud's collection, "North American Lake Monsters". It follows "broken people driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives, ultimately showing there is a thin line between man and monster".

Tran will play Lauren in an episode titled 'Iron River, MI'. Her character has just returned to her small hometown of Iron River, Michigan to be married. Lauren managed to build a new life after her best friend, Elena, went missing when they were 16.

Mary Laws serves as the creator and writer on the eight-episode series. She is also attached as the executive producer on the project along with Under the Shadow's Lucan Toh and Babak Anvari and Annapurna's Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.