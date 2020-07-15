'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' clocks nine years, dir Zoya and cast recall experience

On the ninth anniversary of "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" , director Zoya Akhtar and cast members Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif on Wednesday remembered shooting the film as the "best time ever". "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" , a buddy road film, released on July 15, 2011, and also starred Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

Reminiscing the journey of making the movie, Zoya said she would love to shoot the film again for old times' sake. "Can't believe it's nine years already. I remember every single day of that shoot. I was lucky to work with my favourite artists in the cast and crew. "Form friendships that will stay for life, grow up as a film maker.. and have an affair with Spain. If I could be taken back in time, I would choose to experience this shoot again!" the director said in a statement. She also shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the film sets on Instagram, captioning it as "Miss this shoot so so much". Commenting on her post, Hrithik said, "Things that make you wanna shout out. AAAI LOVE YOU GUYS !!! Truly the best times ever (sic)." "Uff! I'd make this film all over again just be back on set," added Abhay.

Farhan said he is indebted to the audience for loving the film over the years. "Miss this shoot. Miss the crew. Miss their madness. Forever grateful to the universe for the experience of this film and for the love you continue to show it. Big hug. #9YearsOfZNMD," he wrote on Instagram.

Katrina commented on Farhan's post, saying, "The Best." Besides impressive acting performances by the cast, a breezy soundtrack by composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Zoya-Farhan's father, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, the film is remembered for showcasing picturesque locales in Spain, such as Barcelona, Pamplona, Bunol and Andalusia..