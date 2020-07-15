Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nick Cannon dropped by ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic comments in podcast

"We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast 'Cannon's Class' on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:28 IST
Nick Cannon dropped by ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic comments in podcast
Actor-host Nick Cannon (File photo)

Actor-host Nick Cannon was fired by media giant ViacomCBS after he was called out for a conversation on his podcast which was deemed to contain racist and anti-Semitic language. The June 30 episode of "Cannon's Class", which was brought to notice by a Jewish blogger last week, featured a 90-minute interview between Cannon and former member of hip hop group Public Enemy, Richard Griffin, best known by his stage name Professor Griff.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the network said they condemn bigotry of any kind and categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. "We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast 'Cannon's Class' on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. "While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him," ViacomCBS said in a statement obtained by Billboard. Cannon backed "Wild 'n Out" , a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable channel.

The company said they were committed to doing better in their response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. Prior to his sacking, Cannon took to Twitter on Monday to respond to the criticism he was receiving online, saying he had neither hate nor malice in his heart. "I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding," he said.

In a subsequent tweet, he described himself as an "advocate for people's voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly" "In today's conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all including myself must continue educating one another & embrace uncomfortable conversations it's the only way we ALL get better," Cannon, who attended a protest over George Floyd's killing in Minnesota four days after the incident, said..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coffee Day Enterprises interim COO Nithin Bagamane resigns

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Interim Chief Operating Officer Nithin Bagamane has resigned from the company citing personal reasons. Bagamane was appointed as Interim Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Committee of the Coffee ...

Members of parliamentary panel on Home seek details of progress on COVID-19 vaccine

By Ashoke Raj Amit Kumar A meeting of parliamentary panel on Home was held on Wednesday with members seeking affordable and easy availability of drugs used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.The meeting of Standing Committee on Home ...

UK PM Johnson commits to coronavirus inquiry, but not yet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed on Wednesday to holding an inquiry into the countrys handling of the coronavirus crisis but said now was not the time as the battle to combat the pandemic was ongoing.Opposition lawmakers have ...

Cricket Ireland names Philip Black as its new president

Cricket Ireland has named Philip Black as its new president following the organisations first virtual Annual General Meeting AGM held Tuesday via video-conferencing. Following a change to the Cricket Ireland Constitution to mitigate extraor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020