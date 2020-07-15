Finn, Nick Wolfhard to voice star in 'New-Gen'

Actors-brothers Finn and Nick Wolfhard will headline the voice cast of sci-fi animation series "New Gen". While Finn is best known for sci-fi series "Stranger Things" , Nick has the supernatural drama "The InBetween" to his credit.

According to Variety, "The Witcher" star Anya Chalotra also rounds the cast. With 7-plus as the focus age group, the series is set in a futuristic utopia called New-Gen, which becomes threatened by a nanotech war. The show will follow twins who live as ordinary teenagers and nanotech-enhanced superheroes. Brent Friedman of "Star Trek: Enterprise" fame is the showrunner and the series is co-written by Eugene Son.

The show is being designed as a multi-platform, multi-tech experience where viewers will be able to download an augmented reality (AR) app enabling players' use of nanotech powers to battle various creatures from the show. "New-Gen" is being produced with animation partner Bardel Entertainment, known for backing "Rick & Morty" and "Angry Birds".

Independent global kids and family TV distributor Jetpack Distribution has acquired the global rights for the series..