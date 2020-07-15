'Felt like bones were made of soda crackers': Tom Hanks talks about coronavirus battle
American actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the coronavirus in March. In a recent virtual interview, Hanks detailed his experience with COVID-19. The Oscar-winning actor appeared virtually on 'The Late Show' on Tuesday (local time), where he chatted with host Stephen Colbert.
During the interaction, Hanks said that it took 8-9 days to get over the coronavirus, and during the time, his bones "felt like they were made of soda crackers." He also recalled being and feeling very fatigued and sore throughout. "We had no idea how it could have happened, where it could have happened," The Hollywood Reporter cited Hanks as saying while he talked of how he and wife were diagnosed with the virus in the first place.
The couple had tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling from the U.S. to Australia where Hanks was in the pre-production stage for a movie. The pair were briefly hospitalized and then were home quarantined for several weeks. They were active on social media platforms sharing updates to their fans.
While, the veteran actor's latest submarine thriller 'Greyhound' is out on AppleTV+. The flick as the actor says was shot for two weeks on an actual ship, while the rest was filmed "on a very complicated set" in Baton Rouge. (ANI)
