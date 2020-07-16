Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minions 2 release date postponed, Universal Pictures brings online new preview of imminent film

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:55 IST
Minions 2 release date postponed, Universal Pictures brings online new preview of imminent film
Thanks to the Universal Pictures for releasing an official trailer in February this year for Minions 2 or Minions: The Rise of Gru. Image Credit: Facebook / Minions

Minions 2 is one of the most anticipated 3D-animated comedy movies fans have been waiting for years. Minions 2 titled Minions: The Rise of Gru was originally scheduled to be theatrically released in the US on July 3, 2020 by Universal Pictures.

Minions 2 was delayed to July 2, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the global entertainment industry. As we all know, the world's health condition is being crippled by China's Wuhan-exposed coronavirus, and consequently almost all movies and television projects had been either halted or postponed.

Thanks to the Universal Pictures for releasing an official trailer in February this year for Minions 2 or Minions: The Rise of Gru. The trailer shows Minions' early days with a bold budding burglar in Steve Carell's Gru.

Although Minions 2 can't be back before July next year, Universal Pictures has brought online a new preview for this imminent movie. The preview first aired during a special screening of Minions on NBC Saturday night.

"In response to the severity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this decision we are abiding by the French Government's guidelines and doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families," the Founder and CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri said on April 1.

"This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all," he added.

The official plot for Minions 2 is totally kept under wraps. But according to some sources, the second movie's plot will start where it ended in first movie. The imminent movie is expected to focus on the Gru's voyage from being a not so great villain to a supervillain.

Here're the names of the actors for Minions 2 – Pierre Coffin as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and the Minions; Steve Carell as Felonius Gru, Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, Danny Trejo as Stronghold, Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario, Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru and Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles.

Minions 2 (aka Minions: The Rise of Gru) is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah condoles demise of spiritual leader of Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the demise of Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan head Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree, and said his divine teachings and selfless contributions towards the welfare of society have no paralle...

Slowing UK job losses seen as "calm before storm"

Fewer British workers lost their jobs in June and there were other signs that the hit to the labour market had eased off since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, but economists said unemployment remained on course to jump.The number of em...

Alibaba's UCWeb lays off India staff, Club Factory halts payments after app ban

Alibaba Group Holding Ltds subsidiary UC Web is slashing staff in India after a ban on 59 Chinese-origin mobile apps that includes UC Webs browser and two other products, according to staff and a company letter seen by Reuters.India last mo...

Chris Evans promises to send 'Captain America' shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack

Hollywood star Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack and promised him to send the real Captain America shield. The actor sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020