Minions 2 release date postponed, Universal Pictures brings online new preview of imminent film

Minions 2 is one of the most anticipated 3D-animated comedy movies fans have been waiting for years. Minions 2 titled Minions: The Rise of Gru was originally scheduled to be theatrically released in the US on July 3, 2020 by Universal Pictures.

Minions 2 was delayed to July 2, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the global entertainment industry. As we all know, the world's health condition is being crippled by China's Wuhan-exposed coronavirus, and consequently almost all movies and television projects had been either halted or postponed.

Thanks to the Universal Pictures for releasing an official trailer in February this year for Minions 2 or Minions: The Rise of Gru. The trailer shows Minions' early days with a bold budding burglar in Steve Carell's Gru.

Although Minions 2 can't be back before July next year, Universal Pictures has brought online a new preview for this imminent movie. The preview first aired during a special screening of Minions on NBC Saturday night.

"In response to the severity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this decision we are abiding by the French Government's guidelines and doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families," the Founder and CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri said on April 1.

"This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all," he added.

The official plot for Minions 2 is totally kept under wraps. But according to some sources, the second movie's plot will start where it ended in first movie. The imminent movie is expected to focus on the Gru's voyage from being a not so great villain to a supervillain.

Here're the names of the actors for Minions 2 – Pierre Coffin as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and the Minions; Steve Carell as Felonius Gru, Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, Danny Trejo as Stronghold, Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario, Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru and Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles.

Minions 2 (aka Minions: The Rise of Gru) is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

