Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

The success of Frozen 2 has created a huge demand for Frozen 3 and fans are passionately waiting for the third installment of the franchise. Frozen 3 is now already one of the most anticipated 3D computer-animated movies.

Fans may be disappointed by knowing that Frozen 3 is yet to be discussed by Disney. "We have not had that discussion," Frozen 2's director of story, Marc Smith said to Collider while being asked whether a trilogy was on the cards. "I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that," Marc Smith added.

One reason for this may be coronavirus pandemic. The developmental progress for Frozen 3 might have been affected like other movie and television projects due to China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus. The overall entertainment industry has witnessed an unfathomable financial loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans expect Frozen 3 to break all the records like Frozen 2 did during its time. But they need to know that the production and release will take longer as Frozen 2 was released just during the end of 2019. It took six years for the production to work and release the second movie (time gap between Frozen and Frozen 2 is six years). Thus, it can be said that the third movie could be released in 2023 or 2024.

Disney has a big responsibility in modifying the plot for Frozen 3 with an objective of making it appropriate for the young generations. Those alterations will dictate whether Queen Elsa's mission is to help Princess Elisa turn her brothers back to normal or the latter becomes the former's dark reflection. Screenrant says that whatever route Disney adopts, the clash between two fairytales could inject the Frozen trilogy with an epic sense of magnitude.

Frozen 3 will start where the second installment ended with Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle, some sources revealed. She discovered a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

