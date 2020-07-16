Chris Evans promises to send 'Captain America' shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack

Hollywood star Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack and promised him to send the real 'Captain America' shield. The actor sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole Noel Walker first reached out to the Avengers team through an Instagram post.

"Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless - your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Evans told Bridger. The video was shared online by Walker. According to Walker, Bridger saved his four-year-old sister on July 9 by standing between her and a charging dog. The child received 90 stitches after getting bitten by the canine.

Evans promised to send Bridger, an avid Avengers fan, "an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it". "Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down," the actor said in the video.

Besides Evans, 'The Hulk' star Mark Ruffalo also spoke about Bridger's bravery, praising him as "more of man than many, many I have seen or known". Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson, "The Flash" series stars Grant Gustin and Robbie Amell also reached out to Bridger.