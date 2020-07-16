Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Evans promises to send 'Captain America' shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack

Hollywood star Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack and promised him to send the real 'Captain America' shield.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:47 IST
Chris Evans promises to send 'Captain America' shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack
Hollywood star Chris Evans (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr/ by gdcgraphics

Hollywood star Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack and promised him to send the real 'Captain America' shield. The actor sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole Noel Walker first reached out to the Avengers team through an Instagram post.

"Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless - your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Evans told Bridger. The video was shared online by Walker. According to Walker, Bridger saved his four-year-old sister on July 9 by standing between her and a charging dog. The child received 90 stitches after getting bitten by the canine.

Evans promised to send Bridger, an avid Avengers fan, "an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it". "Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down," the actor said in the video.

Besides Evans, 'The Hulk' star Mark Ruffalo also spoke about Bridger's bravery, praising him as "more of man than many, many I have seen or known". Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson, "The Flash" series stars Grant Gustin and Robbie Amell also reached out to Bridger.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Clashes resume on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Clashes resumed between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on the South Caucasus nations shared border Thursday morning, with both sides blaming each other for attacks that continue the worst outbreak of hostilities in years. Armenias Defense ...

Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during protests

Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during a protest against the constitutional reform that allows President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036. Moscow police said Thursday they detained 132 protesters. The OVD-Info rights g...

Hry sees nearly 27 percent dip in fatal road accidents

Haryana has registered nearly 27 percent fall in fatal road accidents between January and June this year compared to the corresponding period last year. From about 30 daily road mishaps reported in 2019 in the state, the number fell down to...

Productive screen time maybe necessary for meeting learning outcomes, say schools

The HRD Ministrys cap on duration of online classes has thrown private schools in a quandary as they try to strike a balance between good and bad screen time, while trying to address curriculum concerns of senior classes. The guidelines hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020