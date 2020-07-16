Wishes pour in for Katrina Kaif on 37th birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif turned a year older on Thursday and social media was flooded with wishes for the actor. Co-star Salman Khan took to Twitter and extended wishes to his good friend on her 37th birthday. The duo's on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated by the audience.

Sharing a lovely still from their film 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Salman wrote, "Happy bday Katrina." Actor Deepika Padukone wished the 'Bharat' actor "good health and peace of mind". Padukone shared a gorgeous picture of Kaif on Instagram stories as she greeted her.

Crediting the birthday girl as "beautiful, wise and strong", actor Anushka Sharma wished Kaif. She added stunning pictures of the 'Zero' actor and wished her a happy birthday.

While 'Raazi' actor, Vicky Kaushal, too took to his Instagram stories and shared an extremely adorable picture of Kaif while extending birthday wishes. Actor Alia Bhatt dubbed Kaif as a "gorgeous soul" and wished her a day full of "sunshine and pancakes".

Lately, Katrina Kaif garnered 40 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. She earned commercial success in Bollywood with romantic comedies 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?' (2005) and 'Namastey London' (2007).

Her performance in 'New York' (2009) earned her a nomination in the Filmfare Award in the best female actor category. Her highest-grossing films came with the action thrillers 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), 'Dhoom 3' (2013), and 'Bang Bang!' (2014).

She was last seen in the 2019 movie 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan. (ANI)