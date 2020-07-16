Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wishes pour in for Katrina Kaif on 37th birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif turned a year older on Thursday and social media was flooded with wishes for the actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:43 IST
Wishes pour in for Katrina Kaif on 37th birthday
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif turned a year older on Thursday and social media was flooded with wishes for the actor. Co-star Salman Khan took to Twitter and extended wishes to his good friend on her 37th birthday. The duo's on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated by the audience.

Sharing a lovely still from their film 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Salman wrote, "Happy bday Katrina." Actor Deepika Padukone wished the 'Bharat' actor "good health and peace of mind". Padukone shared a gorgeous picture of Kaif on Instagram stories as she greeted her.

Crediting the birthday girl as "beautiful, wise and strong", actor Anushka Sharma wished Kaif. She added stunning pictures of the 'Zero' actor and wished her a happy birthday.

While 'Raazi' actor, Vicky Kaushal, too took to his Instagram stories and shared an extremely adorable picture of Kaif while extending birthday wishes. Actor Alia Bhatt dubbed Kaif as a "gorgeous soul" and wished her a day full of "sunshine and pancakes".

Lately, Katrina Kaif garnered 40 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. She earned commercial success in Bollywood with romantic comedies 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?' (2005) and 'Namastey London' (2007).

Her performance in 'New York' (2009) earned her a nomination in the Filmfare Award in the best female actor category. Her highest-grossing films came with the action thrillers 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), 'Dhoom 3' (2013), and 'Bang Bang!' (2014).

She was last seen in the 2019 movie 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: RGCB products for pandemic management get manufacturing license

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 16 PTI A cost-effective Rapid Antibody Card, developed indigenously by the city-based Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, is among the three key products that have obtained manufacturing license, lending a cutting...

Revenue of Indian cotton spinners to contract by 25-30 pc in FY21: Icra Ratings

Revenue of Indian cotton spinners is likely to decline by 25-30 per cent year-on-year in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 pandemic-led disruptions in manufacturing activities and weakness in demand in global as well as domestic markets, Icra Ratings...

EU regulators to probe Alexa, Siri and other voice assistants

EU competition regulators are seeking information from 400 companies to establish if there are problems in the market for voice assistants such as Alexa and Siri and other internet-connected devices that could lead to antitrust cases.The Eu...

UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking U.S. trade documents on social media

Britain said on Thursday that Russia sought to interfere in the 2019 general election by illicitly acquiring sensitive documents relating to a planned free trade agreement with the United States and leaking them on social media. It is almos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020