The Matrix 4: Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff many other in undisclosed roles

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:13 IST
John Wick's co-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch have confirmed that they will have roles to play in the production of The Matrix 4. Image Credit: Facebook / The Matrix

The Matrix 4 is going to be the first new Matrix movie since The Matrix Revolutions premiered in November 2003. His diehard fans and The Matrix lovers have been waiting for this American sci-fi action movie for a long time. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the imminent fourth installment in The Matrix franchise.

The Matrix 4 is going to be a joint production by Village Roadshow and Warner Bros. Lana Wachowski will direct the movie. While making the Matrix films, the Wachowskis told their close collaborators that at that time they had no intention of making another one after The Matrix Revolutions.

The Indian actress, Priyanka Chopra has joined the cast of The Matrix 4. The makers have recently resumed filming in Berlin after production was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The franchise enthusiasts will be surprised to know that John Wick's co-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch have confirmed that they will have roles to play in the production of The Matrix 4.

The actors like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson will be present in The Matrix 4. John Wick actor Keanu Reeves will play the role of Neo in the movie. Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson will be seen playing the roles of Trinity, Niobe and The Merovingian respectively.

The Matrix 4 will also see the renowned actors like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith and Ellen Hollman. Their characters are yet to be revealed.

The release date of The Matrix 4 was initially set for May 21, 2021. But due to coronavirus pandemic, the release was delayed to April 1, 2022.

