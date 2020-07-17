Left Menu
Tahir Raj Bhasin on working with Taapsee in 'Loop Lapeta: We will bring unique pairing on screen

Mumbai, Jul 17 PTI) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says he is looking forward to work with Taapsee Pannu on "Loop Lapeta", an Indian adaptation of Tom Tywer's 1998 German hit "Run Lola Run"

Tahir Raj Bhasin on working with Taapsee in ‘Loop Lapeta: We will bring unique pairing on screen

Mumbai, Jul 17 PTI) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says he is looking forward to work with Taapsee Pannu on “Loop Lapeta”, an Indian adaptation of Tom Tywer's 1998 German hit “Run Lola Run”

The 33-year-old actor, whose last release “Chhichore” was a blockbuster, said Taapsee is a phenomenal artiste and their on screen pairing will bring freshness to the screens. “Taapsee and I will bring a unique, fresh pairing on screen! Taapsee is a phenomenal actress and someone I have watched go from strength to strength in each of her films. “She exudes this infectious positivity that I’m sure will make it an amazing set to be on. The pairing and the story will give the audience a sensational out-of-the-box ride that promises to be crazy fun,” Tahir said in a statement. “Run Lola Run” starred actor Franka Potente as Lola and Moritz Bleibtreu as Manni. The story follows a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutschmarks in twenty minutes to save her boyfriend's life. Tahir said the classic movie is one of his all-time favourites and he is excited to feature in its Hindi adaptation. “’Run Lola Run’ is a cult film that blew my mind when I first watched it. What I loved about the original was its path breaking story, the look of the characters and the amazing background score. “I never imagined I’d be a part of the Indian adaptation and I’m just so kicked by the thought . I call it adaptation and not a remake because it’s been moulded to fit an Indian context and today’s time," he said

The actor will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s “‘83”, starring Ranveer Singh as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Tahir plays the role of the legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar in the film which is set to release this Christmas.

