Chunky Pandey says it was exciting to play antagonist in digital debut ‘Abhay 2’

Chunky Pandey is set to make his digital debut with the second season of ZEE5's crime thriller series "Abhay" and the actor says it was a great opportunity as he got a chance to play a character different from the roles he had done in his over three decades long career.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:33 IST
Chunky Pandey is set to make his digital debut with the second season of ZEE5's crime thriller series "Abhay" and the actor says it was a great opportunity as he got a chance to play a character different from the roles he had done in his over three decades long career. The sophomore season, headlined by actor Kunal Kemmu, will see Pandey playing an antagonist. “This was an exciting role for me, it is my digital debut too and I have never played anything like it. My character is a normal looking guy, but not when it comes to finding ways to feed his cannibal instinct. Looks can be deceptive indeed!," Pandey, said in a statement. The makers of the series on Friday released a promo giving a sneak-peak into Pandey's character who is an ordinary man by day, family man by evening and killer by night.

The 57-year-old actor has previously played negative roles in films like Vidya Balan-starrer "Begum Jaan" and Prabhas's "Saaho". Seasoned actor Ram Kapoor too has been roped in to play a villain in "Abhay 2".

Pandey said the upcoming season will be more thrilling and ruthless. "It is set to bring to the forefront ruthless crime stories. The entire cast and crew have done an incredible job of putting together a top-notch crime series. It will give you the chills, definitely," he said. The coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has affected the shooting schedule of "Abhay 2", but the team is expected to resume the work soon.

Produced by B P Singh's Firefly Productions and directed by Ken Ghosh,"Abhay 2" will premiere on August 14 on ZEE5..

