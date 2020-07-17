Left Menu
Sonakshi Sinha shares her first look from 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

Introducing her character from the upcoming film 'Bhuj

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:37 IST
Sonakshi Sinha shares her first look from 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'
Poster of period-drama 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' featuring Sonakshi Sinha (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Introducing her character from the upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday dropped a new poster on Instagram. Sinha shared the poster of the period-drama where she will be seen playing the "heroic" role of social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya.

"Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army," the actor wrote. "#BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP," her caption further read.

The poster features, the 33-year-old actor in a never-seen-before avatar wearing a Gujarati Traditional Ghagra Choli with dupatta tied around her waist. Sinha is seen sporting a fierce look while the background depicts destruction caused by war.

The flick, which will premiere on online platform Disney+ Hotstar, also stars actors Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Earlier last month, character posters of Devgn and Dutt were released by the makers of the film.

Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Besides Devgn, Dutt and Sinha, the movie also features Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk, among others. (ANI)

