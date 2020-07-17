Anupam Kher says his mother is ‘doing better’ as she undergoes treatment for coronavirus

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday said his mother, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is doing better. Kher on July 12, said his mother, Dulari, brother Raju and his family have tested positive for the virus.

The 65-year-old actor took to social media today to update about the health of his mother, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital after the diagnosis. "Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema, and Vrinda. God is kind," Kher wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photograph of his mother. Kher's brother and his family are quarantining at home. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city currently has 23,694 active COVID-19 cases.