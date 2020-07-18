Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Bhumi Pednekar on her 31st birthday

As actor Bhumi Pednekar ringed in her 31st birthday today, her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to make it memorable for her by posting a lovely birthday wish.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:32 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Bhumi Pednekar on her 31st birthday
Actor Bhumi Pednekar along with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

As actor Bhumi Pednekar ringed in her 31st birthday today, her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to make it memorable for her by posting a lovely birthday wish. The duo shares a great bond and has graced the silver-screen together by giving many memorable performances.

Khurrana was her co-star right from her debut movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' to many of her recent hits including 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and 'Bala'. A fresh pair on-screen, the duo's chemistry in her debut movie, the 2015 released romantic-comedy-drama, was appreciated by many at the time of the release of the film.

Today, on her birthday, the 'Article 15' actor took to Twitter and shared a lovely photograph of them. "Happy birthday Bhoomz! May you keep shining," he tweeted. Earlier in the day, amid all the birthday wishes from her tons of fans, the actor took a moment to express gratitude towards life.

She hopped on to Instagram and penned down a long gratitude note along with few pictures, where she is seen gorging on her home-made birthday cake. She began the note by expressing thankfulness for the little things in life like being surrounded by people who love and support her.

Many of her other co-stars including Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Pandey, and also actor Anushka Sharma had extended birthday greetings to Pednekar. The actor already has an impressive array of roles under her list, with movies including 'Son Chiriya', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', 'Saand Ki Aankh', and more. (ANI)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Conflict of Interest complainant Sanjeev Gupta quits MPCA membership

Sanjeev Gupta, who had filed conflict of interest complaints against countrys top cricketers, has quit the life membership of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association MPCA. Gupta had recently filed a conflict of interest complaint against Ind...

Bar defectors from holding public office for five years, Sibal

Elected representatives should be barred from holding public office for five years and from contesting the next election if they defect, senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday. Sibal, who was addressing a webinar, ...

Taapsee Pannu showcases 'the usual' on sets of 'Badla' with throwback picture

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a throwback picture from the set of 2019 thriller flick Badla. Along with the picture, she described the usual on the set of the film. Me looking at how much of the scene is left for the day. Mr Bachch...

Odd News Roundup: Coronavirus fans flames of love in Nigeria's online dating scene and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Coronavirus fans flames of love in Nigerias online dating sceneOreoluwa Akinnawo is in his element. Lagoss bars and restaurants are shut and Nigerians are struggling to socialise. The pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020