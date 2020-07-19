‘Troop Zero’ helmers Bert and Bertie board ‘Hawkeye’ as directors

British filmmaker duo Bert and Bertie, best known for their coming-of-age comedy “Troop Zero”, have joined Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus series “Hawkeye” as directors

Bret (Amber Finlayson) and Bertie (Katie Ellwood) will be directing some episodes of the series based on the comic book superhero brought alive in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) by actor Jeremy Renner. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will be reprising his MCU role for the series, which also has “Saturday Night Live” helmer Rhys Thomas joining the director’s team. “Mad Men” scribe Jonathan Igla is writing the series. Hawkeye aka Clint Barton first made his comic debut back in 1964’s “Tales of Suspense #57”. Renner has been essaying the role since 2011 and has played the part in “Thor”, “The Avengers”, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.