Anupam Kher says his mother now 'healthy', will be quarantined at home

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said his mother, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been declared "healthy" by the doctors and she will now be quarantining at home. Kher on July 12, said his mother, Dulari, brother Raju and his family tested positive for COVID-19.

The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a health update about his mother, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital after the diagnosis. "Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home," Kher captioned a video.

"Love heals. Stay safe but don't be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families! Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES," he added. In the video clip, Kher said his brother, his sister-in-law Reema and his niece Brinda, who were already quarantining at home, are also on the road to recovery.

Mumbai is one of the worst hit by coronavirus with over one lakh cases and more than 5,500 deaths due to the disease..