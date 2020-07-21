Left Menu
The Conjuring 3 release date postponed, synopsis & cast revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-07-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 02:27 IST
Warner Bros has recently announced that The Conjuring 3 would be premiered on June 4, 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / The Conjuring

The horror movie enthusiasts were happy that The Conjuring 3 film was having the release date in September this year during the time when the world is severely battling against coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, The Conjuring 3's release date has been deferred for nine months. Warner Bros has delayed the third instalment till September next year as the world's health situation is not at all good. The original title of the movie is The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Warner Bros has recently announced that The Conjuring 3 would be premiered on June 4, 2021. The movie creators were compelled to take this decision due to the slow reopening of theatres and film productions based on the new guidelines.

"Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen. We're grateful for the support we've received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to re-evaluate our release dates," Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement.

Here's the official synopsis of The Conjuring 3 – A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

The Conjuring 3 will see Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren, Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren, Sterling Jerins as Judy Warren, Ruairi O'Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel, Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel, Charlene Amoia as Judy Glatzel, Ronnie Gene Blevins as Alan Bono, Shannon Kook as Drew Thomas, Steve Coulter as Father Gordon to name a few.

The Conjuring 3 will be premiered on June 4, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

