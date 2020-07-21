Release of Selena Gomez produced 'Broken Hearts Gallery' delayed indefinitely

Sony Pictures has indefinitely delayed the release of the upcoming romantic comedy 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The forthcoming movie, executive produced by singer Selena Gomez, was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on August 7.

According to Variety, the production house has not yet announced the new release dates, however, they remain committed to open the film on big screens. This Sony has postponed several times 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' from its then given release dates. The initial launch of the movie was set for July 10, followed by July 17 and then August 7.

Directed and written by Natalie Krinsky, the movie has 'Bad Education' actor Geraldine Viswanathan and 'Stranger Things' series fame Dacre Montgomery in titular roles. The movie also has Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters, playing significant characters. (ANI)