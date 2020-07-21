Tom Arnold and Ashley Groussman finalise divorce after 10 years of marriage

Actor Tom Arnold and Ashley Grousmann have finalised their divorce after being together for a decade. The duo had filed the papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court on July 16, reported People magazine. As per the copy of the filing obtained by the publication, the former couple sighted “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

Arnold, 61, and Groussman will have joint custody of their children, son Jax, seven, and daughter Quinn, four, and split time during the week and holidays evenly. Arnold had confirmed earlier this year that he and Groussman have decided to end their marriage.

The duo got married in 2009 in Maui, Hawaii, after meeting through mutual friends the year prior. As per the agreement, the “True Lies” actor will have to pay Groussman 50 per cent of the net income from "all right, title and interest in 12 intellectual properties relating to underlying works which were created during the marriage," which includes episodes of “NCIS” and “Trailer Park Boys”.

Arnold was previously married to Roseanne Barr (1990-1994), Julie Armstrong (from 1995 to 1999) and Shelby Roos..