Margot Bingham joins season 11 of 'The Walking Dead'

Actor Margot Bingham is set to star in the upcoming 11th season of the hit zombie drama "The Walking Dead" . According to Deadline, neither the network nor sources would comment on the part Bingham has been cast to play. The "She's Gotta Have It" star has earlier done the voiceover for a character named Stephanie in two episodes of the last season.

Stephanie is an enigmatic survivor of the zombie outbreak in Charleston, West Virginia, who connects via radio with Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt). The AMC series was unable to air the season 10 finale due to the coronavirus pandemic-forced shutdown. The team, however, managed to finish post-production with an air date set for last quarter of the year.

Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Seth Gilliam, Khary Payton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, and Callan McAuliffe will reprise their roles. "The Walking Dead" , based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, premiered in October 2010.