Irvine Welsh, Bret Easton Ellis to team up for satire series ‘American Tabloid’

"Trainspotting" writer Irvine Welsh and "American Psycho" author Bret Easton Ellis are set to collaborate on a satirical drama series about the tabloid press culture in the US. Titled "American Tabloid", the show will focus on a weekly publication across decades, defined as a place where "political correctness, morals, and ethics are left firmly at the door." According to Deadline, the producers of the series are in the process to lock the deal with Welsh and Ellis. "To do this production justice we always knew we would require writers who don't hold back and go way further than most would dare. We are just beyond delighted that we are ready to agree on a deal to make this happen with the incredible talent of Bret and Irvine," said Shelley Hammond of the UK's Burning Wheel Productions.

"This would be the first time the two have collaborated professionally and with the support to allow creative freedom we are confident spectacular things will happen," she added. Welsh's writing credits also include "Trainspotting" sequel "T2" and "Filth", while several of Ellis' novels, including "Less Than Zero," "The Rules of Attraction," and "The Informers", have been adapted for the screen.