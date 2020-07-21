Left Menu
Tiger Shroff shares 'A Flying Jatt' BTS video with Nathan Jones

Actor Tiger Shroff who is well-known for his ace acrobatics skills reminisced rehearsing with Australian actor Nathan Jones on the sets of his action-fantasy film 'A Flying Jatt.'

21-07-2020
Actor Tiger Shroff (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Tiger Shroff who is well-known for his ace acrobatics skills reminisced rehearsing with Australian actor Nathan Jones on the sets of his action-fantasy film 'A Flying Jatt.' Shroff took to Instagram to post a video from the rehearsals of an action sequence from the film where he is seen accidentally kicking Jones on the face while trying to perform a stunt.

The 'Baaghi' actor went on to explain the sequence in the caption and wrote about how Jones was "cool" even after he accidentally kicked him on the face. "Horrible miscalculated kick to the face by me. I m just lucky that my co-actor Nathan jones was such a cool guy or else I wouldn't have left that rehearsal in one piece," he wrote in the caption.

Tiger is famous among his fans for his stunts and acrobatics skills. One of the most famous moves by the 'Heropanti' actor is the 'kick over head' move. (ANI)

