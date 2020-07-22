'Pose' co-creator Steven Canals developing limited series on gay rights activism

A limited series on gay rights activism is in the works at FX with Steven Canals, the co-creator of multiple Emmy winning show "Pose", attached to write. The show is based on Alix Spiegel's episode '81 Words' on the radio programme "This American Life" and the soon-to-be-released PBS documentary "Cured", reported Variety.

The project is titled "81 Words" and will follow the true story of gay activists Frank Kameny and Barbara Gittings, who risked their careers to conspire with the GAYPA - a clandestine group of closeted psychiatrists - to challenge the American Psychiatric Association's definition of homosexuality. Until 1974, the medical establishment considered gay people sexually deviant and diagnosed them as mentally ill. Canals will also executive produce the series under his Story Ave Productions banner.

Elisabeth Seldes and Neri Tannenbaum are executive producing via Pal Pictures. Spiegel, and "Cured" directors Bennett Singer and Patrick Sammon will produce. Twentieth Century Fox Television, where Canals is currently under an overall deal, will serve as the studio..