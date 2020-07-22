Chris Colfer pens heartfelt note for 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera

"I'm not sure anyone on Earth could give Naya Rivera the tribute she deserves," wrote American actor Chris Colfer as he penned an elaborate heart-touching note in memory of his co-star. Rivera was confirmed dead by authorities on July 13, days after she disappeared during a lake trip with her young son. The demise of the actor, who was known for portraying the character of Lopez in the hit show, 'Glee', triggered an outpouring of heartfelt messages, tributes from her dear ones, and fans.

The latest name to join the clad in paying tribute to the late actor is Chris Colfer, her co-star from the 2009-released television series. The 30-year-old actor's lengthy piece was run by Variety, where he recalled how "talented" she was, be it in acting or singing. He called her performance at any stage as "magic" and dubbed her as someone who could "tell a whole story with one expression".

The Golden Globe winner noted Rivera for having the "superhuman" ability to memorise the script and also how she could make anyone laugh despite the long hours of shooting. The actor's body was identified at Ventur County's Lake Piru where she had gone for boating with her four-year-old son.

"Being a mom was perhaps Naya's greatest talent of all, and as her final moments proved, Naya was an extraordinary mother until the very end," he wrote. Earlier last week, several members of the show came together and held hands on the shore of Lake Piru, as a moving tribute to their co-star.

On the other hand, to honour Rivera's legacy, the creators of American musical comedy series, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan said they "are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all." She has received several nominations at Grammys, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Teen Choice Awards for her role in 'Glee.'

Born in Valencia, California, Rivera appeared in several commercials as a toddler and made her debut with CBS sitcom 'The Royal Family' at the age of four. She had worked in shows like 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' 'Family Matters,' and 'Baywatch,' before the age of ten years old.

She worked in many television series thereafter before finally landing into 'Glee.' (ANI)