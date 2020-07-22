Left Menu
Daisha Riley, 'Good Morning America' producer, dies at 35

Daisha Riley, a producer on 'Good Morning America,' has died, co-host Michael Strahan announced to viewers on Tuesday morning (local time). She was 35.

Daisha Riley, a producer on 'Good Morning America,' has died, co-host Michael Strahan announced to viewers on Tuesday morning (local time). She was 35. According to Variety, Strahan said on the broadcast, "One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young and talented producer, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. She rose through the ranks over the years on our show, working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up. Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling."

The ABC show had a video segment dedicated to Riley, who worked on 'Good Morning America' for 14 years, showing photos from her life and interviews she had worked on. Strahan narrated in the segment," You might not have known Daisha Riley's name, but if you watched 'GMA' for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story. Daisha Riley could write a breaking news piece with lightning speed. On features, she could make you cry with her exquisite words."

Strahan said Riley helped make a mini version of the Iron Throne from 'Game of Thrones' during interviews with the cast and anchor Amy Robach. In the clip, actor Liam Cunningham is seen impressed with the set she designed. "As one colleague said, Daisha had grit and grace. She took pride in her work, and she fought for it. Because to Daisha, there was no greater privilege than helping you at home start your day. And trust us when we say that for all of us at 'GMA,' there was no greater privilege than knowing Daisha Riley. She was never the loudest voice in the room, but she was always the smartest. Funny and brilliant, and above all, kind, quick with a smile and a kitten meme just when you needed it most," Strahan said.

The 'GMA' host added that Riley won multiple Emmys for her work. Anchor Robin Roberts also shared a tribute to Riley on Twitter. He wrote, "Daisha Riley was a remarkable woman.... talented, creative, kind, a beautiful soul in every way. Condolences to her beloved family. Our 'GMA' family loved her and will be forever grateful to have experienced Daisha's grace & grit." (ANI)

