Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amber Heard accuses Depp of throwing bottles like 'grenades'

Amber Heard alleged in a British court on Wednesday that her ex-husband Johnny Depp threw "30 or so bottles" at her as if they were “grenades or bombs” while they were in Australia in March 2015 and that he accidentally severed part of his finger during the assault.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:59 IST
Amber Heard accuses Depp of throwing bottles like 'grenades'

Amber Heard alleged in a British court on Wednesday that her ex-husband Johnny Depp threw "30 or so bottles" at her as if they were “grenades or bombs” while they were in Australia in March 2015 and that he accidentally severed part of his finger during the assault. Taking to the witness box for a third day at the High Court in London during Depp's libel case against a British tabloid, the actress refuted his allegation that it was she who lost her temper and that she had injured him.

Heard has described her stay in Australia with Depp as akin to a “three-day hostage situation." The incident is central to The Sun's labelling of Depp in an April 2018 article as a “wife beater.” Depp, 57, is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the article. The Hollywood star strongly denies abusing Heard, and claimed in court that she had been violent to him. He was present to hear Heard's testimony. Depp's lawyer, Eleanor Laws, said Heard had worked herself “into a rage” during her stay in Australia, where Depp was filming the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Heard said she got "angry at times but not into a rage that would cause me to throw anything at him.” She did concede that she did break one bottle in their second evening together in Australia as they argued about the scale of his drinking. “I regret I did that," she said.

After that Heard alleges that Depp, fuelled by drink and drugs, started throwing bottles, full enough that they broke a window behind her. “He threw all the bottles that were in reach, all except for one which was a celebratory magnum-sized bottle of wine,” she said.

Heard alleges Depp's finger was severed during this barrage but that she didn't see it cut off. Heard also denied putting out a cigarette on his cheek. “I will be shocked if Johnny remembers any of this," she said.

In the first nine days of testimony at the High Court, judge Andrew Nicol heard from Depp and from several current or former employees who backed his version of events. In his testimony, Depp said he was the one being abused by Heard and that she had a history of being violent against him. In written testimony released to the court, Heard said that at various times during their relationship she endured “punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking.” She said some incidents were “so severe” she was “afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far.” She said he blamed his actions on “a self-created third party” that he referred to as “the monster.” Depp and Heard met on the set of the comedy “The Rum Diary,” released in 2011. They married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year, and it was finalised in 2017.

Heard's testimony is expected to last for four days, through Thursday..

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

United Airlines expands mask mandate to airports, tightens exemptions

United Airlines said on Wednesday it is extending face mask requirements to all of its airport areas across the world starting on July 24 and tightening exemptions to only cover children under the age of two.Chicago-based United previously ...

Sport-Soccer, floorball players among infected as 65 test positive in Prague club outbreak

So far 65 people including active athletes have contracted COVID-19 as infections spread after a party at a Prague music club, the Czech capitals hygiene service said on Wednesday.The Czech Republic has recorded 14,324 cases of the new coro...

Study finds new insights into different aspects of anxiety

While there is no definite cure for anxiety, a team of researchers sheds light on the source of unease and tension to help effectively treat anxiety as soon as the symptoms appear. The study conducted by researchers of the University of Tre...

Forgive or forget Johnny Depp? Jury is out on his post-trial career

From a severed finger to defecation pranks and graffiti written in blood, the Johnny Depp libel case in London has exposed the kind of dirty laundry that Hollywood usually loves to hide.Yet whoever wins or loses, Depp and his ex-wife Amber ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020