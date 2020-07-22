Mukesh Chhabra wants everyone to watch 'Dil Bechara' together

Ahead of the digital premiere of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film - 'Dil Bechara' - director of the film Mukesh Chhabra on Wednesday said he wants all fans to watch the film together at the same time from their homes. Chhabra who was also a close friend of the departed actor, took to Instagram and shared a motion poster of the upcoming film and announced that it will release at 7.30 pm (IST) on its premiere date, which is July 24.

"We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for Sushant Singh Rajput," he wrote in the caption. "Dil Bechara to premiere on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for subscribers and non-subscribers at 7:30 pm (IST)," he added.

The latest romantic flick has been adapted from famous John Green novel, 'The Fault In Our Stars.' As a mark of tribute to the late actor, the film will be available on Disney+Hotstar for all subscribers and non-subscribers for free. (ANI)