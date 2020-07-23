Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Perry Mason' renewed for second season

The show is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell of Team Downey, along with Jones, Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek and Van Patten.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:54 IST
'Perry Mason' renewed for second season
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

"Perry Mason" , the drama fronted by Emmy winner Matthew Rhys, has secured a season two order at HBO. The first season of the eight-part show debuted on June 21.

Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the limited series is set in 1932 Los Angeles and follows the origins of American fiction's most legendary criminal defense lawyer (Rhys). When a child kidnapping case breaks down his door, Mason's relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, said they are "thrilled" to have the show back on the network. "It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind 'Perry Mason'. Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930's Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season," Orsi said in a statement to Deadline.

"Perry Mason" , a reboot of the long-running CBS drama, is helmed by Tim Van Patten, best known for directing many episodes of "The Sopranos" , "Boardwalk Empire" and "Game of Thrones" . The first season had Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald as writers and showrunners.

John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, and Shea Whigham also round the cast. The show is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell of Team Downey, along with Jones, Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, and Van Patten. Rhys also serves as producer.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

84 test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu's Raj Bhawan

A total of 84 people, including security and fire service personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Raj Bhawan here. Since a few persons who were staying in the Raj Bhawan showed symptoms, 147 persons were tested, out of which 84 were...

Water supply project would benefit 25 towns and 1700 villages in Manipur: P Modi

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the water supply project in Manipur today through a video conference.Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that even as the country is fighting relentlessly against COVID-19, Eastern and ...

Rugby-Savea's heart pumping at possibility of Pasifika team

Ardie Savea does not want to think too far ahead but the Wellington Hurricanes loose forward says his heart is pumping at the thought of a Pacific Islands team possibly joining a revamped Super Rugby competition next year. Saveas Hurricanes...

Investigations ongoing at Glencore's Cape Town refinery after blast

Astron Energy, majority-owned by global commodities trader Glencore, said it was too early to say when full production at its 100,000 barrels per day Cape Town refinery would resume as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020