'Perry Mason' renewed for second season

"Perry Mason" , the drama fronted by Emmy winner Matthew Rhys, has secured a season two order at HBO. The first season of the eight-part show debuted on June 21.

Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the limited series is set in 1932 Los Angeles and follows the origins of American fiction's most legendary criminal defense lawyer (Rhys). When a child kidnapping case breaks down his door, Mason's relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, said they are "thrilled" to have the show back on the network. "It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind 'Perry Mason'. Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930's Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season," Orsi said in a statement to Deadline.

"Perry Mason" , a reboot of the long-running CBS drama, is helmed by Tim Van Patten, best known for directing many episodes of "The Sopranos" , "Boardwalk Empire" and "Game of Thrones" . The first season had Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald as writers and showrunners.

John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, and Shea Whigham also round the cast. The show is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell of Team Downey, along with Jones, Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, and Van Patten. Rhys also serves as producer.