Vidya Balan flaunts her chanderi salwar kameez during e-promotions of 'Shakuntala Devi'

Actor Vidya Balan who is currently on a promotion spree for her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi' picked out a chanderi salwar kameez for the e-promotions of the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:24 IST
Actor Vidya Balan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vidya Balan who is currently on a promotion spree for her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi' picked out a chanderi salwar kameez for the e-promotions of the film. Balan took to Instagram to flaunt her comfortable promotion ensemble and posted three pictures of herself wearing the dress made from natural organic indigo colours.

The 'Mission Mangal' actor dusted off the look with matching earrings and tied her curly locks in a low ponytail. "e-Promotions for ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on Prime video in on 31-7-2020," she wrote in the caption.

"#vocalforlocal This salwar kameez has been made in a woven silk chanderi. The brand has used natural tie and dyed techniques and then dyed in natural organic indigo colours," she added giving a brief explanation of her attire. 'Shakuntala Devi,' is a biopic of the real-life 'human computer' or the 'mental calculator' -- Shakuntala Devi -- who was known for making incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips.

The film is all set to premiere on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 31. (ANI)

