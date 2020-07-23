Left Menu
American singer Demi Lovato got engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich. She took to Instagram to flaunt her sparkling engagement ring and share the big news with all her fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:23 IST
'I knew I loved you the moment I met you': Demi Lovato announces engagement with Max Ehrich
Singer Demi Lovato with boyfriend Max Ehrich (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Demi Lovato got engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich. She took to Instagram to flaunt her sparkling engagement ring and share the big news with all her fans. The 27-year-old singer posted several pictures from the moment when Ehrich went down on his knees on a picturesque beach.

She posted four pictures of herself with Ehrich and one close-up picture of the engagement ring which bore an emerald-cut solitaire. The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer complimented the special post with a long note on her relationship with her actor boyfriend.

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," she wrote in the caption. "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage," she added.

The 'I Love Me' singer went on to express how she is excited to start a new life with the 'Pregnancy Pact' actor. "I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Fans of both the celebrities poured love over the post and expressed their excitement for the new phase of their lives. The couple had started dating each other earlier this year in March. (ANI)

