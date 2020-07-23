'This news is incorrect': Amitabh Bachchan refutes media reports of him testing negative for COVID-19

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in a Mumbai hospital, on Thursday refuted media reports of him testing negative for coronavirus. The senior actor who is quite active on social media shared the news piece claiming that he tested negative for coronavirus on Twitter and termed it "incorrect."

"This news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!" he tweeted. The 'Coolie' actor was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek's star wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and duaghter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for the virus the following day. (ANI)